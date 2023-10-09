'Dhak Dhak' Trailer: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Embark on an Adventurous Bike Trip

The official trailer for actor-producer Taapsee Pannu's maiden production, Dhak Dhak, was released on 9 October. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The trailer introduces us to four ordinary women, dealing with various issues, who embark on an extraordinary journey on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La.