Taapsee Pannu's Production Venture 'Dhak Dhak' All Set to Release on This Date

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza.
Taapsee Pannu's Production Venture 'Dhak Dhak' All Set to Release on 13 Oct. 

Actor and producer Taapsee Pannu took to social media to announce the release date of her production venture Dhak Dhak on 27 September. The film will release on 13 October. It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. Dhak Dhak is the second production of Taapsee Pannu after Blurr, which released on Zee5 in 2022

The ace actor took to social media to talk about her second production venture, "My 4 heroes coming to take you along on a journey of their lifetime on 13th OCTOBER 2023 Get the engine revving."

Take a look at the poster:

Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the upcoming film is directed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi.

