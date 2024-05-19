Podcast: How Accurate is the Urdu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'?

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the linguistic nuances of Urdu in the much-discussed web series 'Heeramandi'. While the series has garnered attention for its bold storytelling and captivating visuals, the portrayal of Urdu within it has sparked debates and discussions. Join us as we dissect the accuracy of the Urdu dialogue, exploring its authenticity, usage, and the cultural context within the narrative.