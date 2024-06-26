Despite Good Reviews Why Did Maidaan & Chandu Champion Fail To Perform at BO?

Chandu Champion, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, hit theatres on 14 June. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The story and Kartik Aaryan's performance have received love from the critics and audiences alike. However, Chandu Champion isn't performing as per expectations at the box office.

It opened with Rs 5.40 crore, and witnessed a 45% growth on Day 2, earning Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday. Word of mouth helped the film see growth on Day 3, and it managed to collect Rs 11.01 crore. Till date, the film's collection stands at Rs 62.1 crore across India.

Before Chandu Champion, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan also couldn't manage high collections at the box office despite good reviews.