Chandu Champion Review: Might Be Kartik Aaryan’s Best but Devil’s in the Details

But for a young kid who doesn’t immediately strike someone as an athlete, that is already a near-impossible journey. Petkar (or Murli) doesn’t let that stop him though because he truly believes that he is a ‘champion’ (others don’t which leads to the name ‘chandu champion’).

The Bollywood trope of a kid suddenly becoming an adult mid-action introduces Kartik Aaryan. Aaryan doesn’t really look anything like Murlikant Petkar which stands out first because you don’t usually expect that from biopics but maybe that’s not really a ‘rule’ – maybe we’re just used to it happening.

But the difference becomes more obvious because the accent just feels inconsistent – as a child raised in Sangli, Maharashtra who spent his formative years in cities like Secunderabad, some of the linguistic choices make sense but the execution isn’t nearly defined enough to justify those choices.