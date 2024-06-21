'Chandu Champion' Box Office Day 7: Kartik Aaryan Film Earns Over Rs 35 Crore

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion saw a dip in box office collections during the weekdays. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama released in theatres on 14 June. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed the Rs 35 crore mark at the box office on the seventh day.

The report stated that Chandu Champion collected Rs 2.50 crore on the seventh day of its release. It opened to Rs 4.75 crore on day one and went on to collect Rs 7 crore on day two. On the third day, the movie earned Rs 9.75 crore, its highest single-day earnings so far, and on day four, the collections were at Rs 5 crore. It raked in Rs 3.25 crore and Rs 3 crore on the fifth and sixth days respectively.