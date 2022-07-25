Deepika Padukone's First Look From 'Pathaan' Is All About Guns, Grace & Galore

The first look of actor Deepika Padukone from Siddharth Anand's upcoming mystery-drama Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, was unveiled on Monday, 25 July. The actor looks stunning in her intense avatar as she shoots a bullet from the gun in her hand.

Taking to Twitter, SRK shared the new motion poster of the film featuring Deepika and wrote, "Guns, grace and galore. Deepika Padukone is all that and more!"