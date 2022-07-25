Deepika Padukone's First Look From 'Pathaan' Is All About Guns, Grace & Galore

Deepika Padukone's first look from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' is out.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The first look of actor Deepika Padukone from Siddharth Anand's upcoming mystery-drama Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, was unveiled on Monday, 25 July. The actor looks stunning in her intense avatar as she shoots a bullet from the gun in her hand.
Taking to Twitter, SRK shared the new motion poster of the film featuring Deepika and wrote, "Guns, grace and galore. Deepika Padukone is all that and more!"
The Dilwale actor also shared a motion poster of Deepika from the film and wrote on his Twitter, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023."
Deepika also shared the same motion poster on her Instagram and captioned it, "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!"
Earlier, SRK had unveiled his first look from the film on 25 June, when he completed his 30 years in the Indian film industry. The actor captioned the motion poster, stating, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan."
Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan is all set for its theatrical release on 25 Jaunary, next year on Republic Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)