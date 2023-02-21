Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2023: Here's the Complete List of Winners

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win big at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.
(Photo: Twitter)
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held on Monday, 20 February in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor won 'Best Actor (Male)' for his role in Brahmastra while Alia Bhatt won 'Best Actor (Female)' for Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama took the award for ‘Television Series of The Year’ for the second year.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)