Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2023: Here's the Complete List of Winners

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held on Monday, 20 February in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor won 'Best Actor (Male)' for his role in Brahmastra while Alia Bhatt won 'Best Actor (Female)' for Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama took the award for ‘Television Series of The Year’ for the second year.