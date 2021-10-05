Court Sends Four Arrested in Mumbai Drugs Case to NCB Custody Till 11 October

More people have been arrested in connection to an NCB raid onboard a Mumbai cruise.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Tuesday, Mumbai's Esplanade Court sent Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya and Avin Sahu, arrested in connection to the raid onboard a Mumbai luxury cruise, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 11 October. While Shreyas was arrested on Monday, the other three were held on Tuesday.
A case has been registered against them under Sections 8 (c), 27 of NDPS Act 1985.
Four people from the event management company, who organised the party that was raided, have also been arrested. Sameer Sehgal, Anand Gopal, Bhaskar and the other accused hail from Delhi.
Earlier, reports suggested that Arjun Jain, Additional Director of Namas'cray Experience Private Limited, the firm tasked to manage the event onboard Cordelia Cruises, is under NCB scanner.
Sources told The Quint that Shreyas has connections with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has also been arrested by the NCB in the same drugs case. Shreyas's name has reportedly surfaced in chats recovered from mobile phones of Aryan and another accused Arbaaz Merchantt. NCB sources have told The Quint that Shreyas was also supposed to attend the party, but due to some reason he could not go.
During Aryan Khan's remand hearing on Monday, the NCB told the Court that Aryan's WhatsApp chats point to the existence of an 'international drug racket'.
Published: 05 Oct 2021,06:13 PM IST