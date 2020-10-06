Sushant Case: FIRs Against Fake Accounts that Abused Mumbai Police

Two FIRs have been filed against multiple social media account holders and fake accounts for defaming Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as using abusive language against him and the department, Rashmi Karandikar, DCP-Cyber Cell, Mumbai Police told ANI.

The DCP, Cyber Cell, further told ANI that the first FIR is related to defaming the Mumbai Police Commissioner and abusing the force through social media platforms, whereas the second one has been lodged for using a morphed image of the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

"The campaign against the Mumbai Police was set up at a time when a number of officers had succumbed to COVID-19 and around 6,000 policemen were infected with the virus. Multiple fake accounts were created on social media to target and defame the Mumbai Police. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter", Param Bir Singh told HT.