‘All Eyes on CBI’ Posts Sushant Singh’s Sister after AIIMS Report

A day after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board said that murder was ruled out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a message on her Instagram stating “All Eyes On CBI”. Shweta’s Instagram post reads, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.”

According to a report by ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the chairman of the AIIMS panel, said that their conclusive report states that it is a case of hanging and death by suicide. The AIIMS report also states that there were no injuries over the body other than hanging, no marks of struggle or scuffle in the body and clothes of Sushant Singh Rajput.

NDTV also reported that a team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi had dismissed "theories of poisoning and strangling" put forward by Sushant's family, and ruled out the possibility of murder.

Shweta Singh’s Instagram post has been made in the hope that the CBI may not find the AIIMS forensic report conclusive. You can see SSR’s sister Shweta Singh’s post below: