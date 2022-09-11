'Brahmastra' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Earns Rs 160 Cr Worldwide

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, earned Rs 160 crore worldwide.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in worldwide box office earnings.
Karan Johar shared on Instagram that the film has earned Rs 160 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release. Johar wrote, “The light shines bright… Eternally grateful to the audiences for their Big love…”
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared, “#Brahmastra records a MASSIVE day-2 collection worldwide. Friday - ₹ 75 cr Gross Saturday- ₹ 85 cr Gross 2 days total WW Total- ₹ 160 cr India Biz Friday - ₹ 37 cr ( All Lang) Saturday- ₹ 42 cr ( All Lang) Two days India - ₹ 79 cr nett Gross 93 cr.”
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of a trilogy and it released on 9 September. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan.
There were reports claiming that Brahmastra caused a massive loss to cinema chains like PVR and INOX. PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani took to social media to address ‘the false and negative information’ about the film.
He wrote, “The paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months!”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)