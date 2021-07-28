'Bombay Talkies' to 'Ray': The Revival and Burnout of Anthologies

As far as production is concerned, short films were naturally a more practical and workable fair—shorter schedules, greater flexibility, smaller crew, greater control. With the economical disabilities that the pandemic brought with it, short-form content became the feasible option. It also turned out to be a favourable time for experimentation as the audience was receptive to different forms of storytelling now more than ever.

The more privileged pockets had a definite and a constant content crusade. Short form narratives had an effortless permeability across all platforms. It was reflective in the way even the independent short films garnered virality on the Internet. Anthologies were a great mix of versatility and freedom of choice, and frankly, just more convenient. In a world tormented by uncertainty, people found comfort in content that lacked commitment. Short films and anthologies, in my opinion, could make one of the most worthwhile profits off of the attention economy.

Another barrier that anthologies seemed to have blurred, especially during the pandemic, is that of the language. Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam anthologies were equally anticipated and widely watched.

Malayalam anthology Aanum Pennum, Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal, and the Telugu language Pitta Kathalu, all stand as testament. Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Unpaused also adeptly roped in the theme of pandemic into their stories. Short-form content has encouraged people to opt for stories in languages that they may not speak.