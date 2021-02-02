Innovative PR, Marketing Needed in Bollywood Post Lockdown

Raj Malik, Business Head at Miraj Creations that has two big films lined up with Sujoy Ghosh as a collaborator, adds, “The post-pandemic phase for film PR & Marketing is likely to be innovative with a strong skew towards the digital mediums (social media and internet). These online spaces will provide unique ways for the audience to interact with their favourite stars and will smoothly compliment the touch-and-feel methods like crowd based events, launches, photo-ops etc. In fact, the digital medium can bring the audience closer to the celebrities, since the potential for instant popularity is immense, if some material goes viral.”

“The spends on traditional mass media for film PR & Marketing will see a steep decline, as content creators would like to be watchful on expenditures which are not measurable, and more targeted towards the film trade. The digital space visibility also throws up rich data analytics which is useful to measure the impact of the innovations, and implement learnings,” says Malik.

As many big films will be aimed at garnering a good box office number, It is a whole new world and could very well shape the way the industry looks at monetising the spends when it comes to pre-and post-release hype.

For those who have been directly involved in the PR and marketing of films, it is time to mix and match the best from the past, and innovate for the future.

"We all have learnt a lot during these challenging times. Exciting stories and innovative ways of reaching out to audiences would be the name of the game, which I believe would be a good change,” says Hema Upadhyay of 1H Media Consultants.

A leading PR agency, 1H Media Consultants is working on Sonam Kapoor's Blind, Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of Kabuliwala and Madhur Bhandarkar’s just-announced India Lockdown among other films.

“We need to closely measure the vibes of how people are responding to a trailer, poster, music or the film as a whole, since content remains the biggest draw. Though one misses the gatherings at promotional events that I am sure will get back to the system soon; one definitely needs to cut costs that were being spent only because it was a norm. Multiple city tours before the release would not be necessary when you can connect with the audience pan-India and across the globe digitally.” adds Upadhyay.

“However once the footfalls return to cinema halls, the reminder mediums like promotion through cinema outlets and other form of advertising will return too. But as I said, the spends would happen wisely.” she says.