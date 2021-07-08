Bollywood Half Yearly Report 2021: Films & Shows That Made a Mark

We have had our share of anthologies this season. Some stories work and some don’t, yet there is always that one film which manages to stay with us. For Ajeeb Dastaans on Netflix, Geeli Pucchi (directed by Neeraj Ghaywan) is an evocatively crafted film. Caste has always played a significant role in Ghaywan’s stories, but here it's not just caste privilege but gender and sexuality too that have been dexterously woven in. Bharti Mandal is the only woman seen toiling away in the factory that doesn’t even have separate washrooms for women. Bharti is a woman, Dalit and gay, which relegates her to the margins of society. Geeli Pucchi is the story of an unlikely friendship between Bharti and an upper caste girl Priya Sharma. Bharti has no misgivings about her place in society, and is mentally prepared to work her way up. Priya, on the other hand, is oblivious of her status. While she has privilege on her side, yet she too is a victim of patriarchy. The exuberant performances by Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari add texture to a brilliantly insightful film.

