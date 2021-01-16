Players to Bang Bang: Bollywood Remakes of Hollywood Movies

Dharma Productions was the first to start the trend of 'official' remakes in India. Before We are Family, Bollywood was known for making films similar to the Hollywood counterparts, but with this one came the trend of buying rights and officially remaking films. Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal-starrer We are Family is a remake of the Julia Robert's 90s classic Stepmom.

John Abraham was the first choice for We Are Family. However, Abraham reportedly declined the movie due to some other commitments and Arjun Rampal was then roped in for the role.

The film, however, didn't do great business. Made at a budget of Rs 30 crores, it managed to just about cover the cost with Rs 42 crores.