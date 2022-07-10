Bobby Deol, Kajol Attend Special Screening of ‘Gupt’ as Film Completes 25 Years

Bobby Deol and Kajol had a reunion in Mumbai on Saturday, 9 July, as their film Gupt: The Hidden Truth completed 25 years. The actors attended a special screening, joked with each other and interacted with fans. Manisha Koirala was also a part of Gupt, but she wasn't seen at the film's anniversary celebration.

Both Kajol and Bobby took to social media to share a video, where they can be seen holding knives. Kajol was the killer in the film. "Because posing with hearts is too cliche. #Gupt #25YearsofGupt", they wrote in the caption.