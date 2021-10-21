Sarika, Swanand Kirkire's Tribute to SRK-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on 20 October, 1995 and went on to become one of the highest grossing films in Indian cinema.

Kirkire who plays an important role in the film says, “It was quite humbling to play a significant character in this story which keeps the most neglected section of our society at the centre of discussion”.

Maratha Mandir Cinema was crowdfunded by novelist and filmmaker Dubey's friends from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. “I was moved by the magical impact of this romantic film on the somber world of the sex workers in Kamathipura. It Inspired me to create visual empathy on the canvas with the help of this short fiction as a social tool,” says Dubey.