BMC Lodges FIR Against Sohail, Arbaaz Khan For Skipping Quarantine

An FIR has been lodged against Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his son, Nirvan on Monday, 4 January by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The three allegedly returned from Dubai on 25 December and were supposed to stay isolated in Taj Lands, Bandra West in Mumbai for mandatory institutional quarantine. Instead, after leaving the airport, they cancelled their bookings and went home when they tested negative for COVID-19 at the Mumbai airport.

According to India Today, they gave "false undertaking" to quarantine themselves at Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.