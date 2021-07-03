Bhushan Kumar Announces Saroj Khan’s Biopic on her First Death Anniversary

Raju Khan, a choreographer himself, expressed in a statement, that he is thrilled with the news.

“My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan,” he said.

The late choreographer’s daughter, Sukaina Khan, added that the biopic will not only focus on her journey in the film industry but also her personal life and struggles.

The cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.