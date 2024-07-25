'Bad Newz' Box Office Day 6: Triptii Dimri-Vicky Kaushal's Film Earns ₹40 Crore

advertisement
Filmmaker Anand Tiwari's film Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk hit the big screens on 19 July. The family drama has earned Rs 40.20 crore at the domestic box office.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore on its Day 6.
Bad Newz opened to a collection of Rs 8.3 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.15 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.5 crore on Monday, and Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday.
In addition to the lead actors, the film also features cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Bad Newz is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari.
