'Bad Newz' Box Office Day 4: Triptii-Vicky's Film Sees a Drop In Its Collection

Filmmaker Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk saw a major drop in its box office collections on Monday, 22 July. The family drama which hit the big screens on 19 July, earned only Rs 3.5 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Ad per the industry tracker, the film opened to a decent collection of Rs 8.3 crore, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on its Day 2 and Rs 11.15 crore on Day 3. The film's total domestic box office collection currently stands at Rs 33.2 crore.