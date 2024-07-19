In Pics: Katrina Kaif Joins Vicky Kaushal at the Screening of 'Bad Newz'

advertisement
The makers of Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Trptii Dimri, held a special screening of their film in Mumbai on 18 July. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the family comedy drama will hit the big screens on 19 July.
Several celebrities from the film industry attending the screening, including the film's cast and makers. Actors Vicky and Katrina Kaif arrived together. Triptii, Ammy, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit, among others also marked their presence at the event.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived. together.
Triptii Dimri also arrived for the screening of her film.
Ammy Virk also attended the screening.
Madhuri Dixit also marked her presence at the event.
Ananya Panday chose black for the evening.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together.
Wamiqa Gabbi and Sunny Kaushal posed together at the screening.
'Kill' actor Lakshya also attended the screening.
Filmmakers Karan Johar and Kabir Khan were all smiles for the camera.
Rhea Chakravorty was also spotted.
Divya Dutta arrived in a saree for the event.
Nushrratt Bharuccha was also seen at the venue.
Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar were also spotted together.
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrived together.
Singer Udit Narayan also attended the screening.
Chunky Panday was also there.
Ishaan Khatter arrived in smart casuals.
Neha Sharma also arrived at the venue.
