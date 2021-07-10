Irrfan's Son Babil Posts a Touching Tribute to Dilip Kumar

"I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song Toote na dil Toote na..., I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time. When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels," he continued.

Ending the post on an emotional note he said, "May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’. I don’t want to cry right now,"