Ayushmann Khurrana's Second Look From 'Doctor G' Unveiled on Doctors' Day

Ayushmann Khurrana's Second Look From 'Doctor G' Unveiled
(Photo: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers of Doctor G unveiled the second look of the actor in the film. The makers decided to release the look on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and Ayushmann is all set to portray the role of a gynaecologist, Dr Uday Gupta. The film is a campus comedy drama which also stars Rakul Preet and veteran actor Shefali Shah.
The caption for the new look which was released by the twitter page for Juglee Productions, was as follows, "G se Gynecologist G se Gupta That’s our #DoctorG"
"Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay" it added.
Ayushmann was last seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's movie Anek. He is known to do social comedies that bring to the fore all the problems that are patent in the society but are generally brushed under the carpet.
The actor has several upcoming films, including Sriram Raghavan's Shoot The Piano Player alongside Tabu and Radhika Apte, and Raaj Shaandilyaa's Googly.
