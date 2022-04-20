10 Years of Ayushmann Khurrana: 10 Films With Which He Broke Barriers

This film tugs at the heartstrings. We meet Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) as a couple, one helping the other board a train. They are in superhero costumes, challenging the hyper-masculinity associated with superheroes. Kartik and Aman are very much in love, but hell breaks loose when they are discovered by Aman’s father kissing on a train.

What follows is a comedy about the family trying to come to terms with this ‘disaster’. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan chooses a love story to reach out. The tone isn’t judgemental. It does not demonise the older generation for being homophobic. Instead, it chooses to educate them. The message is simple - there shouldn't be a need to 'normalise' same-sex relationship, it is no different than any other romantic relationship.

Ayushmann wins us over once again with his performance.