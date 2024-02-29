'Article 370' Box Office Day 6: Yami Gautam Film Collects Rs 44.60Cr Worldwide

A still from Article 370.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 has managed to collect Rs 44.60 crore at the global box office despite the film being banned in Gulf countries.
The political-action film managed to rake in Rs 32.62 crore net during its first six days in the theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 6 (28 February), the movie minted Rs 3.17 crore nett. Wednesday's registered estimates marked a slight downfall as compared to Tuesday's numbers, when it raked in Rs 3.3 crore.
The Aditya Suhas Jambhale directorial opened with Rs 5.9 crore nett at the domestic box office. As per reports, Article 370 collected Rs 6 crore in the overseas market.
In a post on Instagram, the makers of the film shared that the film has earned Rs 44.60 crore nett worldwide as per data registered until Day 5.
