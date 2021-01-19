Arjun Rampal Shares First Look of His Character in 'Dhaakad'

Arjun Rampal has shared the first look of his character from Dhaakad. He will play the antagonist in the action-thriller, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead and has been directed by Razy Ghai.
The actor shared a poster featuring his character on Instagram. He is dressed in a leather jacket, beret and aviators and is covered in tattoos. "Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!" he wrote.
Speaking about his character Arjun said in a statement, "I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me."
On 18 January, Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of herself in character as Agent Agni. She announced that the film would release in theatres on 1 October.
