Arjun Rampal Shares First Look of His Character in 'Dhaakad'

Arjun Rampal has shared the first look of his character from Dhaakad. He will play the antagonist in the action-thriller, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead and has been directed by Razy Ghai.

The actor shared a poster featuring his character on Instagram. He is dressed in a leather jacket, beret and aviators and is covered in tattoos. "Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!" he wrote.