Anushka Sharma's Jhulan Goswami Biopic to Roll by 2021 End?

Ever since Anushka Sharma was seen with cricketer Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens in January last year, there have been speculations that the actor will be playing the lead role in Goswami's biopic.

Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama states that the movie is in the scripting stage and it is expected to start rolling by the end of this year. An official announcement by Anushka or the makers is yet to be made.