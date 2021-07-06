Anushka Sharma's Jhulan Goswami Biopic to Roll by 2021 End?

Anushka Sharma was seen with former India captain Jhulan Goswami at the Eden Gardens in January last year.
Ever since Anushka Sharma was seen with cricketer Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens in January last year, there have been speculations that the actor will be playing the lead role in Goswami's biopic.
Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama states that the movie is in the scripting stage and it is expected to start rolling by the end of this year. An official announcement by Anushka or the makers is yet to be made.
A source told the publication, "The film is under development and in the scripting stage. Once the script is approved the director will be finalised. Only after that Anushka will start preparing for the role".
The source added that currently Anushka is spending time with daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. "Anushka is spending most of her time with Vamika and they are also accompanying Virat on cricket tours. So the film won't go on floors before 2021-end".
Jhulan Goswami is an all-round cricketer and former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team. In August 2018, she announced her retirement from WT20Is.
(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)
