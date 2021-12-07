Exclusive: Anushka Sharma Drops Out of Cricketer Jhulan Goswami's Biopic

According to a source close to the project, Anushka will no longer play Jhulan Goswami. While the reasons for the actor choosing not to do the film is not known, the project will continue to be produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Roy, who helmed Pari with the actor. The news of Anushka doing the Jhulan Goswami biopic came out last year after several photos of Anushkha and Jhulan shooting at the cricket ground at Eden Gardens, Kolkata went viral on the actor's fans' social media pages. Filmmaker Roy was also spotted in some of the photos.