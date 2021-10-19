Never Saw It as a Sports Film: Aniruddha Guha on Rashmi Rocket’s Writing Process

Screenwriter Anirudhha Guha
(Photo Courtesy: Ayush Das)
Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket hit the screens the previous week on 15 October. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Supriya Pathak, the film is an attempt to bring light to the unfair practice of gender testing for women athletes.
The screenplay of the film is written by Aniruddha Guha, while the story is credited to Tamil filmmaker Nanda Periyasamy.
Guha talked to The Quint about the writing process of the film with a comprehensive account of characters and conflicts in the story. Speaking about the complex subject of the film while retaining mainstream accessibility, Guha said, “we wanted the story to reach an audience as large as possible.”
He discusses the blending of the sports narrative into a courtroom drama, and how he went about creating the world of Rashmi Rocket.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)