Never Saw It as a Sports Film: Aniruddha Guha on Rashmi Rocket’s Writing Process

Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket hit the screens the previous week on 15 October. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Supriya Pathak, the film is an attempt to bring light to the unfair practice of gender testing for women athletes.

The screenplay of the film is written by Aniruddha Guha, while the story is credited to Tamil filmmaker Nanda Periyasamy.