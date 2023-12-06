Animal Box Office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor Film Set to Cross the ₹500 Crore Mark

Ranbir is known for his commercial hits like Sanju and Brahmastra. However Animal has broken all his previous box office records. The film has collected ₹283 crore at the domestic box office in five days, as per a report on Sacnilk.com.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra