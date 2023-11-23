Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Animal Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Both Tough & Vulnerable In New Action Drama

Animal Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Both Tough & Vulnerable In New Action Drama

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal is all set to hit theatres on 1 December.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Ranbir Kapoor in the trailer of Animal.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor in the trailer of Animal.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal is all set to hit theatres on 1 December. The makers have now released the trailer for the upcoming action-drama film on 23 November. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The gritty action film revolves around the relationship of Kapoor’s character with his father, played by Anil Kapoor, his dynamic with Rashmika Mandanna, his love interest, and the possible antagonist of the film Bobby Deol. However, the trailer of the film bypasses ideas of black and white when depicting the relationship between the father and son.

In a recent interview with Variety Ranbir called the film, "Animal is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat."

After Kabir SinghAnimal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film. It was earlier scheduled to release in August but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Also ReadRashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in Inside Pics From Animal Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT