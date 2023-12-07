Animal Box Office Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor Film Earns Rs 338 Cr in India in 1st week

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal dropped on Thursday, 28 September.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office in six days of its release. The film collected ₹25.5 crore on Thursday as per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. This takes Animal's total domestic collection to ₹338.85 crore.
In continuation of the report, the film has completed its first week at the box office. On Thursday, it recorded 30.43 percent Hindi occupancy, 23.43 percent Telugu occupancy and 20.64 percent Tamil occupancy. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial witnessed a massive opening of ₹63.8 crore on Friday and went on to collect ₹71.46 crore on its first Sunday.
An Instagram post from the official handle of T-Series shared a film poster with which stated the film has crossed Rs 527.6 crore.
The film is inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing film starring Ranbir Kapoor. It may soon beat Sanju, which had Ranbir in the role of Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani film stands at gross worldwide collection of ₹586.85 cr.
The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.
