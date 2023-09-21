Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Animal Ka Baap': Anil Kapoor Unveils First Look From 'Animal'

'Animal Ka Baap': Anil Kapoor Unveils First Look From 'Animal'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be released on 1 December.
Anil Kapoor Unveils His First Look From 'Animal'

The teaser for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor will drop on 28 September. As fans eagerly anticipate the teaser release the makers of the film shared Anil Kapoor's first look from the film

Anil took to social media to write, "Animal Ka Baap...Balbir Singh." Alongside the tweet was a poster of him, looking ill. However, the film's plot is yet to be revealed so it's difficult to understand the story behind the poster.

Earlier Ranbir Kapoor's look was also shared in a poster. T Series wrote, "He is elegant He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

