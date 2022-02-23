Trailer for Amitabh Bachchan’s Rousing Sports Drama ‘Jhund’ Is Here

Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer for Jhund.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports drama Jhund dropped the trailer on Wednesday (23 February). The trailer features Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay, a football coach who tries to enlist kids from a slum in his football team. While Vijay remains adamant that the kids are capable of change, people around him remain skeptical.
The trailer also shows that Vijay wants to sway the kids away from a life of crime and violence. Vijay eventually manages to rally them together and starts training them as a football team. A fight to get the team recognised as legitimate follows.
Ahead of the film’s release, Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster for the film with the caption, “Aayi yeh toli hai, haath milake ek hi cheez boli hai. Aaj aayega trailer, bas rehna taiyaar aap!”
The film is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse. Barse had told Hindustan Times, “It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it release in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right.”
The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is directed by Nagraj Manjule, who previously helmed Sairat. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 4 March after its initial release was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. Jhund also stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.