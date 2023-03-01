Amitabh Bachchan Announces His Next Project; Ribhu Dasgupta's 'Section 84'
Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media on 1 March to announce his next project Section 84. He announced the title for the project which is all set to be a courtroom drama. He had previously worked in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Pink.
He captioned the post as "a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me .."
Here, take a look:
The director, Ribhu Dasgupta, spoke to Variety about working with the veteran actor again, he said: “I feel happy, blessed and honored to collaborate with Sir (Bachchan) again. Looking forward to it.”
This film marks Bachchan and Dasgupta’s third collaboration. They had previously worked in Sony Entertainment Television India’s miniseries Yudh and the 2016 film Te3n.
Section 84 is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment in association with Jio Studios.
Bachchan’s last release was Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)