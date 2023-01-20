Amitabh Bachchan Greets Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Ahead of Football Match
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on meeting legendary football players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, 20 January. The veteran accompanied dignitaries to greet the two teams ahead of their match which was held in Riyadh.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write, "T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!"
Here is a video from the football match that is being circulated on the internet:
The match was held between the teams Paris St Germain and Saudi All-star XI. Paris Saint-German won against Saudi All-Star XI.
Netizens took to Twitter to react to the legendary actor greeting their beloved football players. Most users called it an "honour", while others used fire emoticons to express their excitement.
On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)