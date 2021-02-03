'The Girl on the Train' Trailer: Parineeti Encounters Her Past
The film will premiere on Netflix on 26 February.
The trailer of Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train released on Wednesday, 3 February. The Netflix film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.
The video opens with Parineeti Chopra aka Mira Kapoor telling the viewers that she keenly observes a woman through the window of a passenger train every day. Mira admits that she wanted to the life the woman (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) leads. We get a glimpse into Mira's past life with her husband and unborn child. An accident turns her world upside down. Cut to the present, and Mira gets implicated in the murder of the woman. The trailer also suggests that she has amnesia.
The Girl on the Train is set to premiere on the streaming platform on 26 February. It is based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins.
Talking about the film, Parineeti Chopra had said in a statement, “The Girl On The Train was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with Ribhu to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. The Girl On The Train will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth!”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.