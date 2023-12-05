All the Records Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Has Broken at the Box Office So Far

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which released in theatres on 1 December, is scripting history with its record-breaking numbers at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.
While the film received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics, it still managed to have a blockbuster opening. Here are all the box office records Animal has broken so far:
For Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is his biggest opener so far. The film opened to a box office collection of Rs 61 crore in India, surpassing the opening-day numbers of Sanju, the actor's biggest hit until now, which made Rs 34.75 crore on its first day.
Animal is the second-biggest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's record-breaking Jawan. The film secured the position after disrupting the opening day collection of Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which stands at Rs 57 crore.
On the other hand, Jawan still holds the position of the highest opener of the year, with an opening day collection of Rs 75 crore in India.
Animal is also the biggest-opener of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film has broken the records of his blockbuster hits like Arjun Reddy (2017) and Kabir Singh (2019). While Vijay Deverakonda's film made Rs 7.5 crore, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 20.21 crore on its first day.
Animal managed to collect the second-highest opening numbers at the box office despite having an 'A' certificate in India and the UK, due to its gory scenes. While Jawan received a 'U/A' certificate, this is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film with an 'A' certificate has minted Rs 100 crore globally on the first day of its release.
Despite having a non-holiday release, unlike Jawan which was released on the festive occasion of Janmashtami, Animal managed to secure mega opening numbers at the box office.
