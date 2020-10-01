Akshay Shares New 'Bell Bottom' Poster As Film Wraps Shoot

Akshay Kumar has unveiled a new poster from his film Bell Bottom, thanking the cast and crew for helping to complete the shoot during the coronavirus pandemic. The poster shows Akshay sporting a suit and sunglasses and breaking into a run.
"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted", Akshay wrote along with the poster.
The team of Bell Bottom recently completed the Scotland schedule of the film. Huma Qureshi, also starring in the movie, shared the poster and wrote, "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!! #BellBottomCompleted Here comes the poster!"
Director Ranjit M Tewari tweeted, "An experience of a lifetime. Making the impossible POSSIBLE! Thank you to each and every crew member whose unmatched dedication made this happen".
Vaani Kapoor, the leading lady of Bell Bottom, said in a statement, “Shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’ was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges with the ongoing pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit.” ''
