Akshay Kumar-Starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ to Not Release on Diwali

The Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' might also be delayed. Quint Entertainment The release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been postponed further. | (Photo Courtesy: Rohit Shetty Picturez) Bollywood The Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' might also be delayed.

As a part of Unlock 5.0, the government announced that cinemas can open with 50% seating capacity starting 15 October. This gives filmmakers some idea about when they can start preparing for a theatrical release.

In June, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi had announced that the film would release in the theatres by Diwali. However, that's not going to be happening anymore. On Thursday, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar told the news agency PTI that the notice period was too short for them to organise a big screen release of the film by Diwali.

“One thing is clear, we are not releasing any film on Diwali. No other decision has been taken. It is not possible to release a film on Diwali now. As of now, all cinema houses are not opening from October 15. Even if it opens on November 1, how can you release a film in 10 or 15 days notice period?” Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar to PTI

He also added that the makers of the film still haven't taken a call on when to release the film. The Ranveer Singh-starrer '83, which was supposed to release on Christmas, may or may not be delayed. Sarkar told PTI that either one or both of the films might be delayed.

He called the period between December 2020 and March 2021 as the "realistic" time to release films.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty, and also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.'83 also stars Deepika Padukone. (With inputs from PTI)