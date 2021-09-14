What Akshay's 'BellBottom' Kangana's 'Thalaivii' Box Office Means for Bollywood

However, there are a lot of variables also at play here. Maharashtra, which accounts for about 30% of the national business, still hasn't opened up its theatres. Also, theatres that are open currently in the rest of the country allow only 50% occupancy.

Speaking about the box office collections of the recent theatrical releases, leading film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels that these early releases have to do the heavy lifting in terms of reopening the cinemas to people rather than getting big numbers.

“When it comes to that, both these films (BellBottom, Thalaivii) have done phenomenally. Shang-Chi too has played a major role. They are doing a great job at reopening at re-galvanising the exhibition sector and must be given credit for that", he said.