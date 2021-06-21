Akshay Begins 'Raksha Bandhan' Shoot; Dedicates Film to Sister

Akshay Kumar with 'Raksha Bandhan' director Aanand L Rai
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @akshaykumar)
Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan. The film has been in news since last week after Bhumi Pednekar announced that she is joining the cast.
On Monday, 21 June, Akshay took to social media to share a glimpse from the first day of shoot. The actor posted a photo of him and Aanand L Rai chatting on the sets, and dedicated the film to his sister Alka Bhatia.
Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."
Raksha Bandhan is reportedly a story of a man who has four siblings and he does whatever he can to give them a good life. The film is being produced by Rai and Alka Hiranandani under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.
Published: 21 Jun 2021,01:19 PM IST