Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Set To Release on This Date

After a year of anticipation, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is all set to release on 30 April. The makers of the film confirmed the news in an announcement video after its original release, scheduled for 24 March 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar shared the video on Twitter and told everyone ‘Aa Rahi Hai Police’ (The police is coming), “We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril.”