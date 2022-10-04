Ajay Devgn's Company NY VFXwalla Denies Working on Prabhas's 'Adipurush'

A still from Adipurush.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Filmmaker Om Raut launched the teaser of his upcoming film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon at a grand event in Ayodhya on 2 October. Ever since, the film has been receiving a lot of flack online for its visual effects with several calling it "unrealistic and cartoonish" in nature.
Many people questioned Prasad Sutar, the co-founder of Ajay Devgn's NY VFXwalla, whose name appears in the credit slate of the teaser as one of the producers and VFX supervisors of the film.
Amid all the backlash, Devgn's company NY VFXwalla issued an official statement denying that it has worked on the Prabhas starrer. Trade analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share their statement on the social media platform on 3 October.
Their statement read, "Leading VFX Studio, NY VFXwalla has clarified that they have not worked / are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, 'we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people.'"
Besides the leads, the film also stars Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles. Adipurush is slated for its theatrical release on 12 January 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in 3D and IMAX.