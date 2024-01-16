Agastya Nanda to Star In 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal's Biopic. Who Was The War Hero?

Khetarpal was born in Pune on 14 October, 1950. He finished his schooling from The Lawrence School, Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh. Fresh out of school, in June 1967, the 16-year-old was accepted into the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Four years later on 13 June 1971, he graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun and was commissioned into the Poona Horse (17 Horse) armoured regiment. Khetarpal was with the regiment’s ‘A’ squadron, and his job was to operate a battle-tank.

Khetarpal, with the rest of the 17 Horse, was engaging the Pakistani Army in the Shakargarh Sector on the western border. The warfare was concentrated around the river Basantar, a tributary that met the Ravi further south.

On 16 December, Khetarpal led a fierce charge to the aid of an overwhelmed ‘B’ squadron, crushing enemy forces. The happenings of the incident were written by an officer of the ‘B’ squadron. The officer recounted the details of how Khetarpal overcame the attack till the opposition was defeated. However, he breathed his last on that day.

Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration for his “indomitable fighting spirit.”