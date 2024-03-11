Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Emraan Hashmi Looks Unrecognisable As Ram Manohar Lohia

'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Emraan Hashmi Looks Unrecognisable As Ram Manohar Lohia

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 March.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Emraan Hashmi in his first look from the film.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@primevideoin)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Emraan Hashmi in his first look from the film.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first-look poster for the film on Monday, 11 March. Emraan portrays Indian freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia in the period drama. In the poster, the actor looks unrecognisable in a never-before-seen avatar. He can be seen in black-rimmed glasses, donning a khadi jacket and a Nehru cap.

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Watan Mere Watan is headlined by Sara Ali Khan, who plays the role of Usha Rani, a young freedom fighter who launches an underground radio station to unite the nation against colonial rule.

Dropping Emraan's poster on Instagram and Prime Video wrote, "Channelling the fearless voice of independence! Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video on March 21."

Have a look:

Ram Manohar Lohia was also referred to as the 'Fearless Voice of Independence'. He was known for working with the Congress Radio, which was discreetly broadcasted across many locations in Bombay till the early 1940s.

Ae Watan Mere Watan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 March.

Also ReadSara Ali Khan's First Look From 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Unveiled

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT