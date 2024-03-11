'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Emraan Hashmi Looks Unrecognisable As Ram Manohar Lohia

Emraan Hashmi in his first look from the film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@primevideoin)
The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first-look poster for the film on Monday, 11 March. Emraan portrays Indian freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia in the period drama. In the poster, the actor looks unrecognisable in a never-before-seen avatar. He can be seen in black-rimmed glasses, donning a khadi jacket and a Nehru cap.
Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Watan Mere Watan is headlined by Sara Ali Khan, who plays the role of Usha Rani, a young freedom fighter who launches an underground radio station to unite the nation against colonial rule.
Dropping Emraan's poster on Instagram and Prime Video wrote, "Channelling the fearless voice of independence! Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video on March 21."
Have a look:
Ram Manohar Lohia was also referred to as the 'Fearless Voice of Independence'. He was known for working with the Congress Radio, which was discreetly broadcasted across many locations in Bombay till the early 1940s.
Ae Watan Mere Watan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 March.
