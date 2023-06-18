'In Respect of Public Opinion': Adipurush Makers Revamp Dialogues After Backlash

Filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, released in theatres on 16 June. However, the film, which is a contemporary retelling of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, drew flak for its loosely written dialogues.

On 18 June, the makers of Adipurush took to social media to announce, "in respect of public opinion," that they have revamped some dialogues in their film.