'In Respect of Public Opinion': Adipurush Makers Revamp Dialogues After Backlash

Filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, released in theatres on 16 June. However, the film, which is a contemporary retelling of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, drew flak for its loosely written dialogues.
On 18 June, the makers of Adipurush took to social media to announce, "in respect of public opinion," that they have revamped some dialogues in their film.
The official Twitter handle of T-series wrote, "We hold immense gratitude for your valuable perspectives and thoughts! Your constant love and support is what keeps us going."
"There's nothing beyond sentiments of audiences and harmony. Team Adipurush in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for unifying film experience," the statement read.
In addition to the lead actors, Adipurush also stars Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Trupti Toradmal, and Sonal Chauhan, among others.
