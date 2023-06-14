Adipurush Advance Booking: Here's How Much The Film Has Collected at The BO

Om Raut's much-anticipated mythological film Adipurush is all set to release on 16 June. The movie, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has generated a lot of buzz among movie-goers and there's a positive response in advance bookings.

Industry insiders tell Live Mint that Adipurush, based on Ramayana, has collected Rs 3 crore through advance booking alone.